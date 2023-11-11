The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming contest versus the Seattle Kraken is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Sam Gagner score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Sam Gagner score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Gagner stats and insights

Gagner has scored in one of four games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.

He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.

Gagner has picked up one assist on the power play.

Gagner averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 22.2%.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are allowing 47 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

