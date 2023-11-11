In the upcoming game against the Washington Capitals, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Samuel Bolduc to light the lamp for the New York Islanders? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Samuel Bolduc score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bolduc stats and insights

Bolduc is yet to score through nine games this season.

In one game versus the Capitals this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Bolduc has no points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 36 goals in total (three per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Capitals have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

