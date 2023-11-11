How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Saint Francis (PA) on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Santa Clara Broncos (1-0) play the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.
Santa Clara vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California
- TV: ESPN+
Santa Clara Stats Insights
- Last season, the Broncos had a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.2% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Red Flash's opponents knocked down.
- Santa Clara had a 14-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.2% from the field.
- The Broncos were the 32nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Red Flash ranked 220th.
- Last year, the Broncos recorded 76.9 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 73.7 the Red Flash gave up.
- Santa Clara went 16-3 last season when scoring more than 73.7 points.
Saint Francis (PA) Stats Insights
- The Red Flash's 46.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Broncos had given up to their opponents (43.4%).
- Saint Francis (PA) went 12-4 when it shot better than 43.4% from the field.
- The Broncos ranked 121st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Red Flash ranked 272nd.
- The Red Flash scored an average of 73.0 points per game last year, only 0.1 fewer points than the 73.1 the Broncos allowed to opponents.
- When Saint Francis (PA) allowed fewer than 76.9 points last season, it went 11-7.
Santa Clara Home & Away Comparison
- On offense, Santa Clara averaged 75.0 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 81.2 points per game in away games.
- In home games, the Broncos allowed 9.2 fewer points per game (69.9) than when playing on the road (79.1).
- Looking at three-pointers, Santa Clara performed worse at home last season, making 8.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.5% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 per game with a 40.5% percentage in road games.
Saint Francis (PA) Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Saint Francis (PA) averaged 12.2 more points per game at home (79.3) than away (67.1).
- The Red Flash allowed 68.3 points per game at home last season, and 78.8 on the road.
- At home, Saint Francis (PA) made 9.2 treys per game last season, 2.8 more than it averaged on the road (6.4). Saint Francis (PA)'s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (44.5%) than on the road (31.6%).
Santa Clara Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Utah Tech
|W 77-69
|Leavey Center
|11/11/2023
|Saint Francis (PA)
|-
|Leavey Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Stanford
|-
|Maples Pavilion
|11/18/2023
|SE Louisiana
|-
|Leavey Center
Saint Francis (PA) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ UCLA
|L 75-44
|Pauley Pavilion
|11/9/2023
|@ San Francisco
|L 84-52
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|11/11/2023
|@ Santa Clara
|-
|Leavey Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Penn State
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
|11/20/2023
|Pittsburgh-Greensburg
|-
|DeGol Arena
