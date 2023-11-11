The Santa Clara Broncos (1-0) play the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

Santa Clara vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Santa Clara Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Broncos had a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.2% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Red Flash's opponents knocked down.
  • Santa Clara had a 14-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Broncos were the 32nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Red Flash ranked 220th.
  • Last year, the Broncos recorded 76.9 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 73.7 the Red Flash gave up.
  • Santa Clara went 16-3 last season when scoring more than 73.7 points.

Saint Francis (PA) Stats Insights

  • The Red Flash's 46.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Broncos had given up to their opponents (43.4%).
  • Saint Francis (PA) went 12-4 when it shot better than 43.4% from the field.
  • The Broncos ranked 121st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Red Flash ranked 272nd.
  • The Red Flash scored an average of 73.0 points per game last year, only 0.1 fewer points than the 73.1 the Broncos allowed to opponents.
  • When Saint Francis (PA) allowed fewer than 76.9 points last season, it went 11-7.

Santa Clara Home & Away Comparison

  • On offense, Santa Clara averaged 75.0 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 81.2 points per game in away games.
  • In home games, the Broncos allowed 9.2 fewer points per game (69.9) than when playing on the road (79.1).
  • Looking at three-pointers, Santa Clara performed worse at home last season, making 8.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.5% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 per game with a 40.5% percentage in road games.

Saint Francis (PA) Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Saint Francis (PA) averaged 12.2 more points per game at home (79.3) than away (67.1).
  • The Red Flash allowed 68.3 points per game at home last season, and 78.8 on the road.
  • At home, Saint Francis (PA) made 9.2 treys per game last season, 2.8 more than it averaged on the road (6.4). Saint Francis (PA)'s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (44.5%) than on the road (31.6%).

Santa Clara Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Utah Tech W 77-69 Leavey Center
11/11/2023 Saint Francis (PA) - Leavey Center
11/14/2023 @ Stanford - Maples Pavilion
11/18/2023 SE Louisiana - Leavey Center

Saint Francis (PA) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ UCLA L 75-44 Pauley Pavilion
11/9/2023 @ San Francisco L 84-52 War Memorial Gymnasium
11/11/2023 @ Santa Clara - Leavey Center
11/14/2023 @ Penn State - Bryce Jordan Center
11/20/2023 Pittsburgh-Greensburg - DeGol Arena

