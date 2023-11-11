The Santa Clara Broncos (1-0) play the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

Santa Clara vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California

Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California TV: ESPN+

Santa Clara Stats Insights

Last season, the Broncos had a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.2% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Red Flash's opponents knocked down.

Santa Clara had a 14-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.2% from the field.

The Broncos were the 32nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Red Flash ranked 220th.

Last year, the Broncos recorded 76.9 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 73.7 the Red Flash gave up.

Santa Clara went 16-3 last season when scoring more than 73.7 points.

Saint Francis (PA) Stats Insights

The Red Flash's 46.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Broncos had given up to their opponents (43.4%).

Saint Francis (PA) went 12-4 when it shot better than 43.4% from the field.

The Broncos ranked 121st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Red Flash ranked 272nd.

The Red Flash scored an average of 73.0 points per game last year, only 0.1 fewer points than the 73.1 the Broncos allowed to opponents.

When Saint Francis (PA) allowed fewer than 76.9 points last season, it went 11-7.

Santa Clara Home & Away Comparison

On offense, Santa Clara averaged 75.0 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 81.2 points per game in away games.

In home games, the Broncos allowed 9.2 fewer points per game (69.9) than when playing on the road (79.1).

Looking at three-pointers, Santa Clara performed worse at home last season, making 8.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.5% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 per game with a 40.5% percentage in road games.

Saint Francis (PA) Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Saint Francis (PA) averaged 12.2 more points per game at home (79.3) than away (67.1).

The Red Flash allowed 68.3 points per game at home last season, and 78.8 on the road.

At home, Saint Francis (PA) made 9.2 treys per game last season, 2.8 more than it averaged on the road (6.4). Saint Francis (PA)'s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (44.5%) than on the road (31.6%).

Santa Clara Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/8/2023 Utah Tech W 77-69 Leavey Center 11/11/2023 Saint Francis (PA) - Leavey Center 11/14/2023 @ Stanford - Maples Pavilion 11/18/2023 SE Louisiana - Leavey Center

