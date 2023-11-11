The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-2) battle the Santa Clara Broncos (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Leavey Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Santa Clara vs. Saint Francis (PA) matchup in this article.

Santa Clara vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California

Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Santa Clara vs. Saint Francis (PA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Santa Clara Moneyline Saint Francis (PA) Moneyline BetMGM Santa Clara (-23.5) 147.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Santa Clara (-23.5) 147.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Santa Clara vs. Saint Francis (PA) Betting Trends (2022-23)

Santa Clara covered 14 times in 27 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times in Broncos games.

Saint Francis (PA) went 11-12-0 ATS last year.

The Red Flash and their opponents combined to go over the point total 14 out of 23 times last season.

