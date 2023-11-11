Saturday's contest features the Santa Clara Broncos (1-0) and the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-2) clashing at Leavey Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 81-56 win for heavily favored Santa Clara according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 11.

The matchup has no line set.

Santa Clara vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Santa Clara, California Venue: Leavey Center

Santa Clara vs. Saint Francis (PA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Santa Clara 81, Saint Francis (PA) 56

Spread & Total Prediction for Santa Clara vs. Saint Francis (PA)

Computer Predicted Spread: Santa Clara (-24.4)

Santa Clara (-24.4) Computer Predicted Total: 136.8

Santa Clara Performance Insights

Santa Clara scored 76.9 points per game and gave up 73.1 last season, ranking them 56th in the country offensively and 267th on defense.

On the glass, the Broncos were 32nd in the nation in rebounds (34.9 per game) last season. They were 143rd in rebounds conceded (30.6 per game).

Santa Clara was 109th in the nation in assists (13.9 per game) last year.

The Broncos were 74th in the nation in 3-pointers made (8.3 per game) and 36th in 3-point percentage (37.0%) last season.

Giving up 8.5 3-pointers per game and conceding 35.8% from downtown last year, Santa Clara was 322nd and 303rd in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Santa Clara took 63.4% of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.6% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 70.2% of Santa Clara's baskets were 2-pointers, and 29.8% were 3-pointers.

Saint Francis (PA) Performance Insights

Last year Saint Francis (PA) posted 73.0 points per game (144th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 73.7 points per contest (282nd-ranked).

The Red Flash ranked 220th in the country with 31.2 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 231st with 31.9 rebounds allowed per game.

Saint Francis (PA) ranked 109th in the country with 13.9 dimes per contest.

The Red Flash ranked 200th in the nation with 12.0 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 317th with 10.3 forced turnovers per game.

With a 37.9% three-point percentage last year, the Red Flash ranked 17th-best in college basketball. They ranked 134th in college basketball by making 7.7 three-pointers per contest.

Saint Francis (PA) ranked 156th in college basketball with 7.0 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 120th with a 33.0% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Of the shots attempted by Saint Francis (PA) last year, 64% of them were two-pointers (70.5% of the team's made baskets) and 36% were three-pointers (29.5%).

