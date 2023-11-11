The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-2) face the Santa Clara Broncos (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Leavey Center. This clash will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Santa Clara vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Santa Clara Top Players (2022-23)

Brandin Podziemski: 19.9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

19.9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Keshawn Justice: 13.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Carlos Stewart: 15.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Parker Braun: 7.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK

7.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK Jaden Bediako: 6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Francis (PA) Top Players (2022-23)

Josh Cohen: 21.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

21.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Maxwell Land: 12.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Brad McCabe: 6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Landon Moore: 13.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Ronell Giles Jr.: 6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Santa Clara vs. Saint Francis (PA) Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Santa Clara Rank Santa Clara AVG Saint Francis (PA) AVG Saint Francis (PA) Rank 56th 76.9 Points Scored 73 144th 267th 73.1 Points Allowed 73.7 282nd 32nd 34.9 Rebounds 31.2 220th 121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 7.5 272nd 74th 8.3 3pt Made 7.7 134th 109th 13.9 Assists 13.9 109th 200th 12 Turnovers 12 200th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.