Santa Clara vs. Saint Francis (PA) November 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-2) face the Santa Clara Broncos (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Leavey Center. This clash will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Santa Clara vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Santa Clara Top Players (2022-23)
- Brandin Podziemski: 19.9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Keshawn Justice: 13.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Carlos Stewart: 15.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Parker Braun: 7.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK
- Jaden Bediako: 6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK
Saint Francis (PA) Top Players (2022-23)
- Josh Cohen: 21.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Maxwell Land: 12.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brad McCabe: 6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Landon Moore: 13.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ronell Giles Jr.: 6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Santa Clara vs. Saint Francis (PA) Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Santa Clara Rank
|Santa Clara AVG
|Saint Francis (PA) AVG
|Saint Francis (PA) Rank
|56th
|76.9
|Points Scored
|73
|144th
|267th
|73.1
|Points Allowed
|73.7
|282nd
|32nd
|34.9
|Rebounds
|31.2
|220th
|121st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|272nd
|74th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|109th
|13.9
|Assists
|13.9
|109th
|200th
|12
|Turnovers
|12
|200th
