The Santa Clara Broncos (1-0) and the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-2) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Leavey Center on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Santa Clara vs. Saint Francis (PA) Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California Venue: Leavey Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Santa Clara vs Saint Francis (PA) Betting Records & Stats

The Broncos were 14-13-0 against the spread last season.

Saint Francis (PA) covered 11 times in 23 matchups with a spread last season.

Santa Clara vs. Saint Francis (PA) Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Santa Clara 76.9 149.9 73.1 146.8 149.6 Saint Francis (PA) 73.0 149.9 73.7 146.8 141.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Santa Clara vs Saint Francis (PA) Insights & Trends

Last year, the Broncos recorded 76.9 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 73.7 the Red Flash gave up.

Santa Clara went 12-5 against the spread and 16-3 overall last season when scoring more than 73.7 points.

The Red Flash put up only 0.1 fewer points per game last year (73.0) than the Broncos gave up (73.1).

Saint Francis (PA) put together a 7-2 ATS record and a 9-5 overall record last season in games it scored more than 73.1 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Santa Clara vs. Saint Francis (PA) Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Santa Clara 14-13-0 14-13-0 Saint Francis (PA) 11-12-0 14-9-0

Santa Clara vs. Saint Francis (PA) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Santa Clara Saint Francis (PA) 14-5 Home Record 10-5 6-3 Away Record 3-13 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 75.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.3 81.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.1 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.