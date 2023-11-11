Scott Brown will be among those competing at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda at Port Royal Golf Course from November 9-11.

Looking to bet on Brown at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Brown Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Scott Brown Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Brown has shot under par three times, while also posting three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished a single of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Brown has posted a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five events, Brown finished outside the top 20.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Brown hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five appearances, with an average finish of 65th.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 13 59 +1 289 0 4 0 0 $64,630

Other Players at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Brown has had an average finish of 51st with a personal best of 39th at this tournament.

Brown made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

Brown finished 62nd on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,009 yards, which is longer than the 6,828-yard length for this event.

Port Royal Golf Course has seen an average tournament score of -7 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Brown has played in the past year (7,342 yards) is 514 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (6,828).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, lower than the -7 average at this course.

Brown's Last Time Out

Brown finished in the 52nd percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of par.

His 4-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship ranked in the 29th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.93).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Brown shot better than just 22% of the competitors (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Brown did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Brown did not card a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

Brown's four birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship were less than the tournament average (6.1).

In that last competition, Brown's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, four).

Brown finished the Sanderson Farms Championship carding a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of five on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Sanderson Farms Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Brown finished without one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.