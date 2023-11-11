Scott Harrington will compete at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda at Port Royal Golf Course, with action from November 9-11.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards

Scott Harrington Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Harrington has finished better than par nine times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 14 rounds.

Harrington has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five events, Harrington has had an average finish of 33rd.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Harrington has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 41 -6 281 0 8 0 0 $233,712

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Harrington has had an average finish of 41st in his past three appearances at this tournament.

In his past three appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Harrington last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 29th.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,009 yards, which is longer than the 6,828-yard length for this event.

Port Royal Golf Course has seen an average tournament score of -7 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Port Royal Golf Course is 6,828 yards, 504 yards shorter than the average course Harrington has played in the past year (7,332).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, lower than the -7 average at this course.

Harrington's Last Time Out

Harrington shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the eighth percentile of competitors.

His 3.9-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship ranked in the 57th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.9).

Harrington was better than just 7% of the golfers at the World Wide Technology Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.49.

Harrington did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the other competitors averaged 2.9).

On the eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Harrington carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.4).

Harrington's five birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship were less than the field average (7.1).

In that most recent tournament, Harrington's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at four).

Harrington finished the World Wide Technology Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.7), with four on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Harrington carded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

