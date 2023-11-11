Will Scott Mayfield Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 11?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the New York Islanders and the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, is Scott Mayfield a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Scott Mayfield score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Mayfield stats and insights
- Mayfield is yet to score through five games this season.
- In one game versus the Capitals this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Mayfield has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 36 goals in total (three per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Capitals have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.9 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Islanders vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.