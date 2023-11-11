The Butterfield Bermuda Championship is entering the final round, and Scott Piercy is currently in 29th with a score of -11.

Scott Piercy is currently listed by sportsbooks at +100000 to pick up the win this week.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

Piercy Odds to Win: +100000

Scott Piercy Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Piercy has shot better than par on 12 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished any of his most recent 15 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Piercy has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five events, Piercy's average finish has been 31st.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Piercy has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Piercy has made the cut in three tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 36 -7 272 0 13 0 0 $479,327

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Piercy has one top-20 finish in his past three appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 22nd.

Piercy has made the cut in two of his past three appearances at this tournament.

Piercy finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 6,828 yards, 173 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The courses that Piercy has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,290 yards, while Port Royal Golf Course will be at 6,828 yards this week.

Piercy's Last Time Out

Piercy was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, averaging 2.63 strokes to finish in the 92nd percentile of the field.

He averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the World Wide Technology Championship, which landed him in the 42nd percentile among all competitors.

Piercy was better than 61% of the field at the World Wide Technology Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.49.

Piercy carded a birdie or better on six of 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the tournament average was 2.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Piercy did not record a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

Piercy's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship were more than the tournament average of 7.1.

In that last tournament, Piercy's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 4.0).

Piercy finished the World Wide Technology Championship outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.7) with nine on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the World Wide Technology Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Piercy finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Piercy's performance prior to the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

