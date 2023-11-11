Can we expect Sean Couturier finding the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers clash with the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sean Couturier score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Couturier stats and insights

In three of 12 games this season, Couturier has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Kings this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 36 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Kings have one shutout, and they average 17.5 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Couturier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 16:50 Away W 6-3 11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:20 Away L 2-1 11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:34 Home L 5-2 10/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:10 Home L 3-2 10/28/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 18:10 Home L 7-4 10/26/2023 Wild 2 1 1 15:06 Home W 6-2 10/24/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:34 Away L 3-2 10/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:43 Away L 5-4 OT 10/19/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 19:56 Home W 4-1 10/17/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 22:23 Home W 2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.