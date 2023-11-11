Can we expect Sean Couturier finding the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers clash with the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Sean Couturier score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Couturier stats and insights

  • In three of 12 games this season, Couturier has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Kings this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
  • He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have conceded 36 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kings have one shutout, and they average 17.5 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Couturier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/10/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 16:50 Away W 6-3
11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:20 Away L 2-1
11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:34 Home L 5-2
10/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:10 Home L 3-2
10/28/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 18:10 Home L 7-4
10/26/2023 Wild 2 1 1 15:06 Home W 6-2
10/24/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:34 Away L 3-2
10/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:43 Away L 5-4 OT
10/19/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 19:56 Home W 4-1
10/17/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 22:23 Home W 2-0

Flyers vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

