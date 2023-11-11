Will Sean Couturier Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 11?
Can we expect Sean Couturier finding the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers clash with the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Sean Couturier score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Couturier stats and insights
- In three of 12 games this season, Couturier has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Kings this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
- He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have conceded 36 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Kings have one shutout, and they average 17.5 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.
Couturier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|16:50
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|22:20
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/1/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:34
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|20:10
|Home
|L 3-2
|10/28/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|18:10
|Home
|L 7-4
|10/26/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|15:06
|Home
|W 6-2
|10/24/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|19:34
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|20:43
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|10/19/2023
|Oilers
|2
|0
|2
|19:56
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/17/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|22:23
|Home
|W 2-0
Flyers vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
