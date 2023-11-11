Sean Couturier will be on the ice when the Philadelphia Flyers and Los Angeles Kings face off on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena, starting at 10:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Couturier's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Sean Couturier vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Couturier Season Stats Insights

Couturier has averaged 16:44 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

Couturier has a goal in three games this season through 12 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Couturier has recorded a point in a game seven times this year over 12 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Couturier has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 12 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 52.6% that Couturier hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37.7% of Couturier going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Couturier Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 36 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +18.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 12 Games 1 9 Points 0 3 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

