The field for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda at Port Royal Golf Course will include Sean O'Hair. The tournament takes place from November 9-11.

Looking to place a wager on O'Hair at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +15000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards
O'Hair Odds to Win: +15000

Sean O'Hair Insights

O'Hair has finished under par five times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds.

He has not finished any of his most recent 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

O'Hair has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past five tournaments.

O'Hair has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 45 -4 283 0 5 0 0 $162,682

Other Players at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

In O'Hair's previous two appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 17th.

In his last two attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

O'Hair finished 11th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Port Royal Golf Course measures 6,828 yards for this tournament, 181 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,009).

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -7.

Port Royal Golf Course is 6,828 yards, 528 yards shorter than the average course O'Hair has played in the past year (7,356).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

O'Hair's Last Time Out

O'Hair was in the fourth percentile on par 3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 3.9-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship was strong, putting him in the 69th percentile of the field.

O'Hair was better than 73% of the field at the Sanderson Farms Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.65.

O'Hair did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, O'Hair carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.9).

O'Hair's three birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship were less than the tournament average (6.1).

In that most recent outing, O'Hair's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse one time (the field's average was worse, at four).

O'Hair finished the Sanderson Farms Championship recording a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged five on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Sanderson Farms Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but O'Hair finished without one.

