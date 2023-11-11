The Seattle U Redhawks (1-0) take the court against the Montana State Bobcats (1-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

Seattle U vs. Montana State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN+

Seattle U Stats Insights

The Redhawks shot 40.2% from the field last season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 43.2% the Bobcats allowed to opponents.

Seattle U went 12-0 when it shot better than 43.2% from the field.

The Bobcats ranked 294th in rebounding in college basketball. The Redhawks finished 44th.

Last year, the Redhawks put up 72.0 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 66.9 the Bobcats allowed.

Seattle U had a 17-3 record last season when scoring more than 66.9 points.

Montana State Stats Insights

The Bobcats shot 46.9% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 42.8% the Redhawks' opponents shot last season.

Montana State went 19-4 when it shot better than 42.8% from the field.

The Redhawks ranked 83rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Bobcats ranked 292nd.

The Bobcats' 73.9 points per game last year were just 4.9 more points than the 69.0 the Redhawks gave up to opponents.

Montana State had a 19-3 record last season when allowing fewer than 72.0 points.

Seattle U Home & Away Comparison

Seattle U averaged 75.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.6 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.5 points per contest.

The Redhawks ceded 62.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 10.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (72.8).

Seattle U sunk 9.4 treys per game with a 36.5% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 7.2% points better than it averaged in away games (8.3 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

Montana State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Montana State scored 82.2 points per game last season. Away, it scored 69.1.

In 2022-23, the Bobcats gave up 4.5 fewer points per game at home (63.2) than on the road (67.7).

Montana State drained more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (5.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.6%) than on the road (30.9%).

Seattle U Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/8/2023 Prairie View A&M W 71-60 Redhawk Center 11/11/2023 Montana State - Redhawk Center 11/15/2023 Northern Arizona - Climate Pledge Arena 11/18/2023 @ VCU - Stuart C. Siegel Center

Montana State Upcoming Schedule