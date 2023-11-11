How to Watch Seattle U vs. Montana State on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle U Redhawks (1-0) take the court against the Montana State Bobcats (1-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.
Seattle U vs. Montana State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Seattle U Stats Insights
- The Redhawks shot 40.2% from the field last season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 43.2% the Bobcats allowed to opponents.
- Seattle U went 12-0 when it shot better than 43.2% from the field.
- The Bobcats ranked 294th in rebounding in college basketball. The Redhawks finished 44th.
- Last year, the Redhawks put up 72.0 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 66.9 the Bobcats allowed.
- Seattle U had a 17-3 record last season when scoring more than 66.9 points.
Montana State Stats Insights
- The Bobcats shot 46.9% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 42.8% the Redhawks' opponents shot last season.
- Montana State went 19-4 when it shot better than 42.8% from the field.
- The Redhawks ranked 83rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Bobcats ranked 292nd.
- The Bobcats' 73.9 points per game last year were just 4.9 more points than the 69.0 the Redhawks gave up to opponents.
- Montana State had a 19-3 record last season when allowing fewer than 72.0 points.
Seattle U Home & Away Comparison
- Seattle U averaged 75.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.6 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.5 points per contest.
- The Redhawks ceded 62.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 10.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (72.8).
- Seattle U sunk 9.4 treys per game with a 36.5% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 7.2% points better than it averaged in away games (8.3 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).
Montana State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Montana State scored 82.2 points per game last season. Away, it scored 69.1.
- In 2022-23, the Bobcats gave up 4.5 fewer points per game at home (63.2) than on the road (67.7).
- Montana State drained more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (5.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.6%) than on the road (30.9%).
Seattle U Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|W 71-60
|Redhawk Center
|11/11/2023
|Montana State
|-
|Redhawk Center
|11/15/2023
|Northern Arizona
|-
|Climate Pledge Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ VCU
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
Montana State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Northwest Indian
|W 103-63
|Worthington Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Seattle U
|-
|Redhawk Center
|11/16/2023
|@ Cal
|-
|Haas Pavilion
|11/20/2023
|Green Bay
|-
|Worthington Arena
