The Seattle U Redhawks (1-0) take the court against the Montana State Bobcats (1-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

Seattle U vs. Montana State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Seattle U Stats Insights

  • The Redhawks shot 40.2% from the field last season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 43.2% the Bobcats allowed to opponents.
  • Seattle U went 12-0 when it shot better than 43.2% from the field.
  • The Bobcats ranked 294th in rebounding in college basketball. The Redhawks finished 44th.
  • Last year, the Redhawks put up 72.0 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 66.9 the Bobcats allowed.
  • Seattle U had a 17-3 record last season when scoring more than 66.9 points.

Montana State Stats Insights

  • The Bobcats shot 46.9% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 42.8% the Redhawks' opponents shot last season.
  • Montana State went 19-4 when it shot better than 42.8% from the field.
  • The Redhawks ranked 83rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Bobcats ranked 292nd.
  • The Bobcats' 73.9 points per game last year were just 4.9 more points than the 69.0 the Redhawks gave up to opponents.
  • Montana State had a 19-3 record last season when allowing fewer than 72.0 points.

Seattle U Home & Away Comparison

  • Seattle U averaged 75.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.6 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.5 points per contest.
  • The Redhawks ceded 62.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 10.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (72.8).
  • Seattle U sunk 9.4 treys per game with a 36.5% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 7.2% points better than it averaged in away games (8.3 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

Montana State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Montana State scored 82.2 points per game last season. Away, it scored 69.1.
  • In 2022-23, the Bobcats gave up 4.5 fewer points per game at home (63.2) than on the road (67.7).
  • Montana State drained more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (5.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.6%) than on the road (30.9%).

Seattle U Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Prairie View A&M W 71-60 Redhawk Center
11/11/2023 Montana State - Redhawk Center
11/15/2023 Northern Arizona - Climate Pledge Arena
11/18/2023 @ VCU - Stuart C. Siegel Center

Montana State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Northwest Indian W 103-63 Worthington Arena
11/11/2023 @ Seattle U - Redhawk Center
11/16/2023 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion
11/20/2023 Green Bay - Worthington Arena

