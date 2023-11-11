The Montana State Bobcats (1-0) take on the Seattle U Redhawks (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Redhawk Center. It starts at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Seattle U vs. Montana State matchup.

Seattle U vs. Montana State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Seattle U vs. Montana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Seattle U Moneyline Montana State Moneyline BetMGM Seattle U (-12.5) 143.5 -800 +550 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Seattle U (-11.5) 143.5 -950 +590 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seattle U vs. Montana State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Seattle U covered 12 times in 26 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times in Redhawks games.

Montana State put together a 19-13-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 15 of the Bobcats' games hit the over.

