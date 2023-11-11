Saturday's game between the Seattle U Redhawks (1-0) and the Montana State Bobcats (1-0) at Redhawk Center has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-69, with Seattle U coming out on top. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on November 11.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Seattle U vs. Montana State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Seattle U vs. Montana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Seattle U 70, Montana State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Seattle U vs. Montana State

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle U (-0.6)

Seattle U (-0.6) Computer Predicted Total: 139.2

Seattle U Performance Insights

Seattle U scored 72.0 points per game and gave up 69.0 last year, making them 169th in the country offensively and 141st defensively.

With 34.3 rebounds per game and 32.7 rebounds allowed, the Redhawks were 44th and 283rd in the nation, respectively, last year.

Last season Seattle U was ranked 274th in college basketball in assists with 11.9 per game.

Last season, the Redhawks were 53rd in the country in 3-point makes (8.6 per game) and 312th in 3-point percentage (31.6%).

Seattle U was 82nd in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (6.5 per game) and 82nd in 3-point percentage defensively (32.2%) last year.

Seattle U attempted 55.5% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 44.5% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 65% of Seattle U's baskets were 2-pointers, and 35% were 3-pointers.

Montana State Performance Insights

With 73.9 points per game on offense, Montana State was 124th in the nation last season. At the other end of the court, it ceded 66.9 points per contest, which ranked 79th in college basketball.

With 27.6 rebounds allowed per game, the Bobcats were 17th-best in college basketball. They ranked 294th in college basketball by pulling down 29.7 rebounds per contest.

Montana State ranked 221st in college basketball with 12.5 assists per game.

With 11.5 turnovers per game, the Bobcats were 142nd in the country. They forced 13.2 turnovers per contest, which ranked 82nd in college basketball.

The Bobcats sank 6.2 three-pointers per game (299th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while owning a 33.6% three-point percentage (209th-ranked).

Montana State gave up 6.3 treys per game (64th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 33.9% (194th-ranked) from three-point land.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Montana State took 65.8% two-pointers (accounting for 75.4% of the team's baskets) and 34.2% threes (24.6%).

