The Seattle U Redhawks (1-0) play the Montana State Bobcats (1-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Seattle U vs. Montana State Game Information

Seattle U Top Players (2022-23)

Cameron Tyson: 18.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

18.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Alex Schumacher: 12 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

12 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Riley Grigsby: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Brandton Chatfield: 7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Emeka Udenyi: 3.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Montana State Top Players (2022-23)

Raequan Battle: 17.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Darius Brown II: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Jubrile Belo: 12.8 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.8 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK Great Osobor: 10.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Robert Ford III: 4.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Seattle U vs. Montana State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Seattle U Rank Seattle U AVG Montana State AVG Montana State Rank 169th 72 Points Scored 73.9 124th 141st 69 Points Allowed 66.9 79th 44th 34.3 Rebounds 29.7 294th 83rd 9.6 Off. Rebounds 7.1 292nd 53rd 8.6 3pt Made 6.2 299th 274th 11.9 Assists 12.5 221st 122nd 11.3 Turnovers 11.5 142nd

