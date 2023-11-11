Seattle U vs. Montana State November 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Seattle U Redhawks (1-0) play the Montana State Bobcats (1-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Seattle U vs. Montana State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Seattle U Top Players (2022-23)
- Cameron Tyson: 18.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Alex Schumacher: 12 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Riley Grigsby: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Brandton Chatfield: 7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Emeka Udenyi: 3.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Montana State Top Players (2022-23)
- Raequan Battle: 17.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Darius Brown II: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Jubrile Belo: 12.8 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Great Osobor: 10.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Robert Ford III: 4.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Seattle U vs. Montana State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Seattle U Rank
|Seattle U AVG
|Montana State AVG
|Montana State Rank
|169th
|72
|Points Scored
|73.9
|124th
|141st
|69
|Points Allowed
|66.9
|79th
|44th
|34.3
|Rebounds
|29.7
|294th
|83rd
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.1
|292nd
|53rd
|8.6
|3pt Made
|6.2
|299th
|274th
|11.9
|Assists
|12.5
|221st
|122nd
|11.3
|Turnovers
|11.5
|142nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.