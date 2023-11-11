The Seattle U Redhawks (1-0) and the Montana State Bobcats (1-0) play at Redhawk Center on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Seattle U vs. Montana State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Redhawk Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seattle U vs Montana State Betting Records & Stats

The Redhawks' record against the spread last year was 12-14-0.

Montana State won 19 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Seattle U vs. Montana State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Seattle U 72.0 145.9 69.0 135.9 143.3 Montana State 73.9 145.9 66.9 135.9 138.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Seattle U vs Montana State Insights & Trends

Last year, the 72.0 points per game the Redhawks put up were 5.1 more points than the Bobcats gave up (66.9).

Seattle U had a 10-6 record against the spread and a 17-3 record overall last season when putting up more than 66.9 points.

The Bobcats averaged only 4.9 more points per game last year (73.9) than the Redhawks gave up to opponents (69.0).

Montana State went 14-2 against the spread and 16-2 overall when it scored more than 69.0 points last season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Seattle U vs. Montana State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Seattle U 12-14-0 13-13-0 Montana State 19-13-0 15-17-0

Seattle U vs. Montana State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Seattle U Montana State 12-2 Home Record 12-1 7-7 Away Record 10-5 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 5-8-0 Away ATS Record 10-4-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.2 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1 2-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.