Will Sebastian Aho Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 11?
On Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders match up against the Washington Capitals. Is Sebastian Aho going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Aho stats and insights
- Aho is yet to score through 12 games this season.
- He has not scored versus the Capitals this season in one game (zero shots).
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 36 goals in total (three per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.
Islanders vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
