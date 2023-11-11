How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Fairleigh Dickinson on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Seton Hall Pirates (1-0) battle the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 2.
Seton Hall vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, New Jersey
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Seton Hall Stats Insights
- The Pirates shot 43.9% from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Knights allowed to opponents.
- In games Seton Hall shot higher than 47.2% from the field, it went 8-0 overall.
- The Pirates were the 187th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Knights ranked 210th.
- Last year, the Pirates put up 68.4 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 74.2 the Knights allowed.
- Seton Hall had a 9-0 record last season when scoring more than 74.2 points.
Fairleigh Dickinson Stats Insights
- The Knights' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.7 percentage points higher than the Pirates allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
- Fairleigh Dickinson compiled a 15-8 straight up record in games it shot over 41.5% from the field.
- The Pirates ranked 178th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Knights ranked 48th.
- The Knights scored an average of 77.4 points per game last year, 12.3 more points than the 65.1 the Pirates gave up.
- Fairleigh Dickinson went 6-0 last season when allowing fewer than 68.4 points.
Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison
- Seton Hall scored 70.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 65.8 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.
- The Pirates allowed 64.3 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.6 fewer points than they allowed away from home (65.9).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Seton Hall fared better at home last season, making 6.1 threes per game with a 34.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.9 threes per game and a 32.2% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Fairleigh Dickinson Home & Away Comparison
- Fairleigh Dickinson scored 81.5 points per game at home last season, and 73.7 on the road.
- At home, the Knights gave up 72.9 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.6).
- Fairleigh Dickinson knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.0 per game) than away (7.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.6%) than on the road (31.8%).
Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Saint Peter's
|W 70-59
|Prudential Center
|11/11/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|-
|Walsh Gymnasium
|11/15/2023
|Albany (NY)
|-
|Prudential Center
|11/18/2023
|Wagner
|-
|Prudential Center
Fairleigh Dickinson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Buffalo
|W 92-86
|Alumni Arena
|11/8/2023
|Penn State-Brandywine
|W 107-63
|Rothman Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|-
|Walsh Gymnasium
|11/15/2023
|Saint Peter's
|-
|Rothman Center
|11/18/2023
|Penn State-Schuylkill
|-
|Rothman Center
