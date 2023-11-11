The Seton Hall Pirates (1-0) battle the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 2.

Seton Hall vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, New Jersey
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Seton Hall Stats Insights

  • The Pirates shot 43.9% from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Knights allowed to opponents.
  • In games Seton Hall shot higher than 47.2% from the field, it went 8-0 overall.
  • The Pirates were the 187th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Knights ranked 210th.
  • Last year, the Pirates put up 68.4 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 74.2 the Knights allowed.
  • Seton Hall had a 9-0 record last season when scoring more than 74.2 points.

Fairleigh Dickinson Stats Insights

  • The Knights' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.7 percentage points higher than the Pirates allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
  • Fairleigh Dickinson compiled a 15-8 straight up record in games it shot over 41.5% from the field.
  • The Pirates ranked 178th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Knights ranked 48th.
  • The Knights scored an average of 77.4 points per game last year, 12.3 more points than the 65.1 the Pirates gave up.
  • Fairleigh Dickinson went 6-0 last season when allowing fewer than 68.4 points.

Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison

  • Seton Hall scored 70.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 65.8 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.
  • The Pirates allowed 64.3 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.6 fewer points than they allowed away from home (65.9).
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, Seton Hall fared better at home last season, making 6.1 threes per game with a 34.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.9 threes per game and a 32.2% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Fairleigh Dickinson Home & Away Comparison

  • Fairleigh Dickinson scored 81.5 points per game at home last season, and 73.7 on the road.
  • At home, the Knights gave up 72.9 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.6).
  • Fairleigh Dickinson knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.0 per game) than away (7.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.6%) than on the road (31.8%).

Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Saint Peter's W 70-59 Prudential Center
11/11/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson - Walsh Gymnasium
11/15/2023 Albany (NY) - Prudential Center
11/18/2023 Wagner - Prudential Center

Fairleigh Dickinson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Buffalo W 92-86 Alumni Arena
11/8/2023 Penn State-Brandywine W 107-63 Rothman Center
11/11/2023 @ Seton Hall - Walsh Gymnasium
11/15/2023 Saint Peter's - Rothman Center
11/18/2023 Penn State-Schuylkill - Rothman Center

