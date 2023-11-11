The Seton Hall Pirates (1-0) battle the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 2.

Seton Hall vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, New Jersey

Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, New Jersey TV: FOX Sports Networks

Seton Hall Stats Insights

The Pirates shot 43.9% from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Knights allowed to opponents.

In games Seton Hall shot higher than 47.2% from the field, it went 8-0 overall.

The Pirates were the 187th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Knights ranked 210th.

Last year, the Pirates put up 68.4 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 74.2 the Knights allowed.

Seton Hall had a 9-0 record last season when scoring more than 74.2 points.

Fairleigh Dickinson Stats Insights

The Knights' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.7 percentage points higher than the Pirates allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

Fairleigh Dickinson compiled a 15-8 straight up record in games it shot over 41.5% from the field.

The Pirates ranked 178th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Knights ranked 48th.

The Knights scored an average of 77.4 points per game last year, 12.3 more points than the 65.1 the Pirates gave up.

Fairleigh Dickinson went 6-0 last season when allowing fewer than 68.4 points.

Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison

Seton Hall scored 70.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 65.8 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.

The Pirates allowed 64.3 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.6 fewer points than they allowed away from home (65.9).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Seton Hall fared better at home last season, making 6.1 threes per game with a 34.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.9 threes per game and a 32.2% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Fairleigh Dickinson Home & Away Comparison

Fairleigh Dickinson scored 81.5 points per game at home last season, and 73.7 on the road.

At home, the Knights gave up 72.9 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.6).

Fairleigh Dickinson knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.0 per game) than away (7.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.6%) than on the road (31.8%).

Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Saint Peter's W 70-59 Prudential Center 11/11/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson - Walsh Gymnasium 11/15/2023 Albany (NY) - Prudential Center 11/18/2023 Wagner - Prudential Center

Fairleigh Dickinson Upcoming Schedule