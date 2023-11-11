Saturday's contest features the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-0) and the Seton Hall Pirates (1-0) facing off at Walsh Gymnasium in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 78-76 win for Fairleigh Dickinson according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on November 11.

There is no line set for the game.

Seton Hall vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info & Odds

Seton Hall vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Score Prediction

Prediction: Fairleigh Dickinson 78, Seton Hall 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Seton Hall vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Computer Predicted Spread: Fairleigh Dickinson (-2.0)

Fairleigh Dickinson (-2.0) Computer Predicted Total: 153.5

Seton Hall Performance Insights

Seton Hall scored 68.4 points per game and gave up 65.1 last season, making them 266th in college basketball on offense and 42nd defensively.

Last year, the Pirates were 187th in college basketball in rebounds (31.6 per game) and 175th in rebounds conceded (31.1).

At 12.2 assists per game last year, Seton Hall was 249th in the nation.

At 5.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc last year, the Pirates were 324th and 273rd in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Giving up 6.5 3-pointers per game and conceding 31.8% from beyond the arc last season, Seton Hall was 82nd and 64th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Seton Hall took 32.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 24.2% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it took 67.2% of its shots, with 75.8% of its makes coming from there.

Fairleigh Dickinson Performance Insights

With 77.4 points per game on offense, Fairleigh Dickinson ranked 47th in college basketball last year. Defensively, it ceded 74.2 points per contest, which ranked 293rd in college basketball.

The Knights pulled down 31.3 rebounds per game (210th-ranked in college basketball). They gave up 30.7 rebounds per contest (148th-ranked).

Fairleigh Dickinson ranked 62nd in the nation with 14.7 dimes per contest.

The Knights were 104th in the country with 11.1 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 31st with 14.6 forced turnovers per contest.

With 8.2 treys per game, the Knights were 85th in college basketball. They had a 34.5% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 162nd in college basketball.

Last year Fairleigh Dickinson ceded 7.8 threes per game (252nd-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 35.0% (264th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Fairleigh Dickinson took 62.1% two-pointers and 37.9% from beyond the arc last year. Of the team's baskets, 71.1% were two-pointers and 28.9% were threes.

