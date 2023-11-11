Seton Hall vs. Fairleigh Dickinson November 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Seton Hall Pirates (1-0) will meet the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 2.
Seton Hall vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 2
Seton Hall Top Players (2022-23)
- Tyrese Samuel: 11 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- KC Ndefo: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Kadary Richmond: 10.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Al-Amir Dawes: 12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Femi Odukale: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Fairleigh Dickinson Top Players (2022-23)
- Demetre Roberts: 16.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Grant Singleton: 13.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ansley Almonor: 13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Sean Moore: 7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Joe Munden Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Seton Hall vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Seton Hall Rank
|Seton Hall AVG
|Fairleigh Dickinson AVG
|Fairleigh Dickinson Rank
|266th
|68.4
|Points Scored
|77.4
|47th
|42nd
|65.1
|Points Allowed
|74.2
|293rd
|187th
|31.6
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|178th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|48th
|324th
|5.8
|3pt Made
|8.2
|85th
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|14.7
|62nd
|283rd
|12.9
|Turnovers
|11.1
|104th
