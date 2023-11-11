The Seton Hall Pirates (1-0) will meet the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 2.

Seton Hall vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Information

Seton Hall Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tyrese Samuel: 11 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • KC Ndefo: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Kadary Richmond: 10.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Al-Amir Dawes: 12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Femi Odukale: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Fairleigh Dickinson Top Players (2022-23)

  • Demetre Roberts: 16.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Grant Singleton: 13.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ansley Almonor: 13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Sean Moore: 7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Joe Munden Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Seton Hall vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Seton Hall Rank Seton Hall AVG Fairleigh Dickinson AVG Fairleigh Dickinson Rank
266th 68.4 Points Scored 77.4 47th
42nd 65.1 Points Allowed 74.2 293rd
187th 31.6 Rebounds 31.3 210th
178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 10.1 48th
324th 5.8 3pt Made 8.2 85th
249th 12.2 Assists 14.7 62nd
283rd 12.9 Turnovers 11.1 104th

