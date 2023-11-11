The Seton Hall Pirates (1-0) will meet the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 2.

Seton Hall vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Information

Seton Hall Top Players (2022-23)

Tyrese Samuel: 11 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

11 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK KC Ndefo: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.9 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.9 BLK Kadary Richmond: 10.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK Al-Amir Dawes: 12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Femi Odukale: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Fairleigh Dickinson Top Players (2022-23)

Demetre Roberts: 16.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Grant Singleton: 13.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Ansley Almonor: 13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Sean Moore: 7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Joe Munden Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Seton Hall vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Seton Hall Rank Seton Hall AVG Fairleigh Dickinson AVG Fairleigh Dickinson Rank 266th 68.4 Points Scored 77.4 47th 42nd 65.1 Points Allowed 74.2 293rd 187th 31.6 Rebounds 31.3 210th 178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 10.1 48th 324th 5.8 3pt Made 8.2 85th 249th 12.2 Assists 14.7 62nd 283rd 12.9 Turnovers 11.1 104th

