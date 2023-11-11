The Seton Hall Pirates (1-0) host the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-0) at Walsh Gymnasium on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2. There is no line set for the game.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Seton Hall vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Where: South Orange, New Jersey

South Orange, New Jersey Venue: Walsh Gymnasium

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seton Hall vs Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Records & Stats

Against the spread, the Pirates were 17-14-1 last year.

Fairleigh Dickinson covered 16 times in 35 chances against the spread last season.

Seton Hall vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Seton Hall 68.4 145.8 65.1 139.3 136.5 Fairleigh Dickinson 77.4 145.8 74.2 139.3 147.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Seton Hall vs Fairleigh Dickinson Insights & Trends

Last year, the 68.4 points per game the Pirates scored were 5.8 fewer points than the Knights gave up (74.2).

Seton Hall went 7-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall last season when scoring more than 74.2 points.

The Knights scored an average of 77.4 points per game last year, 12.3 more points than the 65.1 the Pirates allowed.

Fairleigh Dickinson put together a 10-12-2 ATS record and a 16-10 overall record last season in games it scored more than 65.1 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Seton Hall vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Seton Hall 17-14-1 13-19-0 Fairleigh Dickinson 16-17-2 19-15-1

Seton Hall vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Seton Hall Fairleigh Dickinson 9-6 Home Record 10-5 6-7 Away Record 8-9 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-1 9-3-1 Away ATS Record 9-8-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.7 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-1 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-10-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.