On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs go head to head against the Vancouver Canucks. Is Simon Benoit going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Simon Benoit score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Benoit 2022-23 stats and insights

In three of 78 games last season, Benoit scored -- but just one goal each time.

Benoit produced zero points on the power play last season.

Benoit averaged 1.0 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 3.7%.

Canucks 2022-23 defensive stats

The Canucks ranked 25th in goals against, giving up 296 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL play.

The Canucks earned one shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 24.7 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

