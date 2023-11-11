Can we expect Simon Holmstrom lighting the lamp when the New York Islanders play the Washington Capitals at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Simon Holmstrom score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Holmstrom stats and insights

In four of 11 games this season, Holmstrom has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Capitals this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.

Holmstrom has zero points on the power play.

He has a 36.4% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 36 goals in total (three per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.9 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

