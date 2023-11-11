Sung Kang is set for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course (par-71) in Southampton, Bermuda from November 9-11. The purse is $6,500,000.00.

Looking to bet on Kang at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +35000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Kang Odds to Win: +35000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sung Kang Insights

Kang has finished below par on five occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 14 rounds.

Kang has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Kang has had an average finish of 66th.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Kang has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 48 -4 283 0 7 0 0 $292,189

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Kang last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

Port Royal Golf Course measures 6,828 yards for this tournament, 181 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,009).

Port Royal Golf Course has seen an average tournament score of -7 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Kang will take to the 6,828-yard course this week at Port Royal Golf Course after having played courses with an average length of 7,310 yards during the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -9. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

Kang's Last Time Out

Kang was in the 18th percentile on par 3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.1-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship was below average, putting him in the fifth percentile of the field.

Kang shot better than only 22% of the golfers at the Sanderson Farms Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.65.

Kang carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Kang carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.9).

Kang's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship were less than the field average (6.1).

At that last competition, Kang had a bogey or worse on four of 20 par-4s, same as the field average.

Kang finished the Sanderson Farms Championship with a birdie or better on three of eight par-5s, worse than the field's average, five.

On the eight par-5s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Kang fell short compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

