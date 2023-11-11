Should you wager on Tage Thompson to score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres and the Pittsburgh Penguins meet up on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Tage Thompson score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Thompson stats and insights

In five of 14 games this season, Thompson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Penguins.

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

Thompson's shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 3.6 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 34 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Penguins have three shutouts, and they average 14.8 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Thompson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Wild 1 0 1 21:16 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:02 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 21:57 Away W 6-4 11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:09 Home L 5-1 11/1/2023 Flyers 3 1 2 17:59 Away W 5-2 10/29/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 22:05 Home W 4-0 10/27/2023 Devils 1 1 0 22:18 Away L 5-4 10/24/2023 Senators 3 2 1 14:55 Away W 6-4 10/23/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:16 Home L 3-1 10/21/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:18 Home W 3-1

Sabres vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

