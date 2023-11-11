Tage Thompson will be in action when the Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins play on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. Considering a wager on Thompson in the Sabres-Penguins game? Use our stats and information below.

Tage Thompson vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Thompson Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Thompson has averaged 19:31 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

Thompson has scored a goal in five of 14 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Thompson has recorded a point in a game eight times this season over 14 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In five of 14 games this year, Thompson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Thompson's implied probability to go over his point total is 64.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Thompson has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Thompson Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 34 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +8 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 14 Games 3 12 Points 3 6 Goals 1 6 Assists 2

