Ted Potter, Jr. will take to the course at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda to play in the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship from November 9-11. It's a par-71 that spans 6,828 yards, with a purse of $6,500,000.00 up for grabs.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Potter, Jr. Odds to Win: +100000

Ted Potter, Jr. Insights

Potter, Jr. has finished better than par eight times and shot six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Potter, Jr. has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five appearances, Potter, Jr.'s average finish has been 51st.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Potter, Jr. has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 53 -4 284 0 4 0 0 $98,428

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Potter, Jr. missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2021.

Measuring 6,828 yards, Port Royal Golf Course is set up as a par 71 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,009 yards .

Golfers at Port Royal Golf Course have averaged a score of -7 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

The average course Potter, Jr. has played in the past year (7,367 yards) is 539 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (6,828).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, lower than the -7 average at this course.

Potter, Jr.'s Last Time Out

Potter, Jr. finished in the 45th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

His 4-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship was poor, putting him in the 29th percentile of the field.

Potter, Jr. was better than only 9% of the competitors at the Sanderson Farms Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.94 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.65.

Potter, Jr. carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Potter, Jr. carded five bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.9).

Potter, Jr. carded more birdies or better (nine) than the tournament average of 6.1 on the 40 par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

In that last tournament, Potter, Jr. had a bogey or worse on six of 40 par-4s (the field averaged four).

Potter, Jr. finished the Sanderson Farms Championship with a birdie or better on four of 16 par-5s, underperforming the field average, five.

On the 16 par-5s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Potter, Jr. recorded three bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

