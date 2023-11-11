Tommy Gainey will be in the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda at Port Royal Golf Course from November 9-11.

Looking to bet on Gainey at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +60000 to win the tournament this weekend.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards
Gainey Odds to Win: +60000

Tommy Gainey Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Gainey has finished better than par six times, while also posting five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his most recent 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Gainey has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five events, Gainey finished outside the top 20.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Gainey has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 13 34 -12 275 0 3 0 0 $117,615

Other Players at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Gainey failed to make the cut in his last four trips to this event.

Gainey last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

This course is set up to play at 6,828 yards, 181 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Port Royal Golf Course has a recent scoring average of -7.

The average course Gainey has played in the past year has been 507 yards longer than the 6,828 yards Port Royal Golf Course will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -9. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -7.

Gainey's Last Time Out

Gainey finished in the 62nd percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of par.

His 4.23-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open was below average, putting him in the fourth percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, Gainey was better than just 2% of the competitors (averaging 5.17 strokes).

Gainey recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Gainey carded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Gainey's three birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were less than the field average (eight).

At that most recent outing, Gainey's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 5.3).

Gainey ended the Shriners Children's Open with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, underperforming the field's average, 4.9.

On the six par-5s at the Shriners Children's Open, Gainey carded three bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.5.

