Travis Konecny will be on the ice when the Philadelphia Flyers and Los Angeles Kings play at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. Prop bets for Konecny are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Travis Konecny vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Konecny Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Konecny has averaged 17:39 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

In six of 14 games this year, Konecny has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In seven of 14 games this year, Konecny has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Konecny has an assist in three of 14 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Konecny has an implied probability of 58.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Konecny has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Konecny Stats vs. the Kings

On defense, the Kings are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 36 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team's goal differential (+18) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 14 Games 3 12 Points 1 9 Goals 1 3 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.