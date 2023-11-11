Will Travis Sanheim Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 11?
Should you wager on Travis Sanheim to light the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Los Angeles Kings meet up on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Travis Sanheim score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Sanheim stats and insights
- In two of 14 games this season, Sanheim has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Kings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- Sanheim has picked up two assists on the power play.
- Sanheim's shooting percentage is 6.5%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kings defensive stats
- On defense, the Kings have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 36 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.5 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sanheim recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Ducks
|3
|1
|2
|25:14
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|27:08
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|29:14
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|24:04
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|24:35
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|23:23
|Home
|L 3-2
|10/28/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|24:32
|Home
|L 7-4
|10/26/2023
|Wild
|3
|1
|2
|27:36
|Home
|W 6-2
|10/24/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|25:31
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|28:28
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flyers vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.