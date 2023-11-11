Should you wager on Travis Sanheim to light the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Los Angeles Kings meet up on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Travis Sanheim score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Sanheim stats and insights

  • In two of 14 games this season, Sanheim has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Kings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
  • Sanheim has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • Sanheim's shooting percentage is 6.5%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kings have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 36 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.5 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Sanheim recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/10/2023 Ducks 3 1 2 25:14 Away W 6-3
11/7/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 27:08 Away L 2-1
11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 29:14 Home L 5-0
11/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 24:04 Away W 5-1
11/1/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 24:35 Home L 5-2
10/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 23:23 Home L 3-2
10/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 24:32 Home L 7-4
10/26/2023 Wild 3 1 2 27:36 Home W 6-2
10/24/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 25:31 Away L 3-2
10/21/2023 Stars 1 0 1 28:28 Away L 5-4 OT

Flyers vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

