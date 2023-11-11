Should you wager on Travis Sanheim to light the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Los Angeles Kings meet up on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Travis Sanheim score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Sanheim stats and insights

In two of 14 games this season, Sanheim has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Kings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Sanheim has picked up two assists on the power play.

Sanheim's shooting percentage is 6.5%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 36 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.5 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sanheim recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Ducks 3 1 2 25:14 Away W 6-3 11/7/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 27:08 Away L 2-1 11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 29:14 Home L 5-0 11/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 24:04 Away W 5-1 11/1/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 24:35 Home L 5-2 10/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 23:23 Home L 3-2 10/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 24:32 Home L 7-4 10/26/2023 Wild 3 1 2 27:36 Home W 6-2 10/24/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 25:31 Away L 3-2 10/21/2023 Stars 1 0 1 28:28 Away L 5-4 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.