The Philadelphia Flyers, Travis Sanheim among them, meet the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, at Crypto.com Arena. There are prop bets for Sanheim available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Travis Sanheim vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Sanheim Season Stats Insights

Sanheim's plus-minus rating this season, in 25:49 per game on the ice, is -2.

In two of 14 games this year, Sanheim has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Sanheim has a point in nine games this year (out of 14), including multiple points three times.

Sanheim has an assist in nine of 14 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Sanheim goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 36.4% chance of Sanheim having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sanheim Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 36 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+18) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 14 Games 3 14 Points 0 2 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

