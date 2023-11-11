Trevor Cone enters play in the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda at Port Royal Golf Course, with action from November 9-11.

Looking to bet on Cone at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +25000 to win the tournament this week.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Cone Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Trevor Cone Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Cone has shot below par on four occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.

Cone has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Cone finished outside the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five events.

Cone has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 56 -3 282 0 12 1 1 $472,720

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Cone last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year. This event will take place on a par 71 that's 6,828 yards.

Golfers at Port Royal Golf Course have averaged a score of -7 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

Courses that Cone has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,333 yards, 505 yards longer than the 6,828-yard Port Royal Golf Course this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, lower than the -7 average at this course.

Cone's Last Time Out

Cone finished in the eighth percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.2-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship was below average, putting him in the second percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, Cone shot better than only 7% of the golfers (averaging 4.88 strokes).

Cone failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the field averaged 2.9).

On the eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Cone had one bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

Cone had fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 7.1 on the 20 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship.

In that last competition, Cone's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, four).

Cone finished the World Wide Technology Championship recording a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 6.7 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Cone recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

