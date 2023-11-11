From November 9-11, Trevor Werbylo will take to the course at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda to compete in the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. It's a par-71 that spans 6,828 yards, with a purse of $6,500,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to bet on Werbylo at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +30000 to pick up the win this weekend.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Werbylo Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Trevor Werbylo Insights

Werbylo has finished better than par seven times and posted five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has not finished any of his most recent 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 14 rounds, Werbylo has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five appearances, Werbylo's average finish has been 62nd.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Werbylo has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 50 -2 283 0 12 0 0 $278,436

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Werbylo finished 59th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year, while Port Royal Golf Course is set for a shorter 6,828 yards.

Port Royal Golf Course has seen an average tournament score of -7 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Werbylo will take to the 6,828-yard course this week at Port Royal Golf Course after having played courses with an average length of 7,316 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Werbylo's Last Time Out

Werbylo was in the 55th percentile on par 3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, with an average of 2.95 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

His 4.2-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP was below average, putting him in the 22nd percentile of the field.

Werbylo was better than just 0% of the competitors at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP on par-5 holes, averaging 5.08 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.71.

Werbylo carded a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, better than the field average of 3.3.

On the 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Werbylo recorded three bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.8).

Werbylo had fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of five on the 40 par-4s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

At that most recent tournament, Werbylo's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (the field's average was worse, at 9.3).

Werbylo finished the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP with a birdie or better on two of 12 par-5s, underperforming the tournament average, 4.4.

On the 12 par-5s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Werbylo carded three bogeys or worse, more than the field average of one.

