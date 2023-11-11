The Toronto Maple Leafs, Tyler Bertuzzi included, will face the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Bertuzzi? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Tyler Bertuzzi vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Bertuzzi Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Bertuzzi has averaged 15:51 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

Bertuzzi has a goal in three of 14 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Despite recording points in four of 14 games this season, Bertuzzi has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Bertuzzi has had an assist in one of 14 games this season.

The implied probability that Bertuzzi goes over his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Bertuzzi going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Bertuzzi Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 26 goals in total (only two per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+33) ranks first in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 14 Games 2 4 Points 2 3 Goals 0 1 Assists 2

