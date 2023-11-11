From November 9-11, Tyson Alexander will hit the course at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda to play in the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. It's a par-71 that spans 6,828 yards, with a purse of $6,500,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to wager on Alexander at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +25000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Alexander Odds to Win: +25000

Tyson Alexander Insights

Alexander has finished below par on three occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Alexander has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five tournaments, Alexander has had an average finish of 53rd.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Alexander hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five events, with an average finish of 53rd.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 43 -4 280 0 11 1 1 $1.2M

Other Players at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Alexander last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 44th.

Port Royal Golf Course measures 6,828 yards for this tournament, 181 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,009).

Golfers at Port Royal Golf Course have averaged a score of -7 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

The average course Alexander has played in the past year has been 471 yards longer than the 6,828 yards Port Royal Golf Course will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Alexander's Last Time Out

Alexander was relatively mediocre on the eight par-3 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 45th percentile of the field.

His 4.15-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship was poor, putting him in the ninth percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, Alexander shot better than only 4% of the competitors (averaging 5 strokes).

Alexander fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the other competitors averaged 2.9).

On the eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Alexander did not have a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.4).

Alexander carded fewer birdies or better (five) than the field average of 7.1 on the 20 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship.

In that last tournament, Alexander posted a bogey or worse on eight of 20 par-4s (the field averaged four).

Alexander ended the World Wide Technology Championship with a birdie or better on one of eight par-5s, worse than the field's average, 6.7.

On the eight par-5s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Alexander had one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

