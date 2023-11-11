Tyson Foerster will be among those in action Saturday when his Philadelphia Flyers face the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Prop bets for Foerster in that upcoming Flyers-Kings game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tyson Foerster vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Foerster Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Foerster has a plus-minus rating of +3, while averaging 14:02 on the ice per game.

Foerster has yet to score a goal through 13 games this season.

In three of 13 games this year, Foerster has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Foerster has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 13 games played.

Foerster's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 27.8% of Foerster going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Foerster Stats vs. the Kings

On the defensive side, the Kings are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 36 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +18.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 13 Games 1 3 Points 0 0 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.