For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, is Tyson Jost a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Tyson Jost score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Jost stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Jost scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.

Jost has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 34 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Penguins have three shutouts, and they average 14.8 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Jost recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:29 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:08 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:50 Away W 6-4 11/1/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:16 Away W 5-2 10/29/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 9:37 Home W 4-0 10/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:53 Away L 5-4 10/23/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:01 Home L 3-1 10/21/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:20 Home W 3-1 10/19/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:40 Home L 4-3 10/17/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 11:24 Home W 3-2 OT

Sabres vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

