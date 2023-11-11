Will Tyson Jost Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 11?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, is Tyson Jost a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Tyson Jost score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Jost stats and insights
- In one of 10 games this season, Jost scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.
- Jost has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 34 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Penguins have three shutouts, and they average 14.8 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Jost recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|10:29
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:08
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:50
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/1/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:16
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/29/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|9:37
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/27/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|11:53
|Away
|L 5-4
|10/23/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|10:01
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|12:20
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/19/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:40
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/17/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|11:24
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Sabres vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
