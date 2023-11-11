The New Mexico State Aggies (1-1) face the UC Irvine Anteaters (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Bren Events Center. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UC Irvine vs. New Mexico State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Bren Events Center in Irvine, California

Bren Events Center in Irvine, California TV: ESPN+

UC Irvine Stats Insights

Last season, the Anteaters had a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.8% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Aggies' opponents hit.

In games UC Irvine shot better than 42.7% from the field, it went 19-7 overall.

The Anteaters were the 61st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Aggies finished 86th.

Last year, the 74.8 points per game the Anteaters scored were just 3.1 more points than the Aggies gave up (71.7).

When UC Irvine totaled more than 71.7 points last season, it went 15-3.

New Mexico State Stats Insights

The Aggies shot 44.2% from the field, 4.5% higher than the 39.7% the Anteaters' opponents shot last season.

New Mexico State went 9-10 when it shot higher than 39.7% from the field.

The Aggies were the 86th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Anteaters finished 195th.

The Aggies put up an average of 73.7 points per game last year, 6.5 more points than the 67.2 the Anteaters allowed to opponents.

When New Mexico State allowed fewer than 74.8 points last season, it went 6-7.

UC Irvine Home & Away Comparison

In home games last season, UC Irvine scored 5.4 more points per game (76.8) than it did when playing on the road (71.4).

The Anteaters ceded 65.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 69.7 away from home.

Looking at three-point shooting, UC Irvine fared worse when playing at home last season, averaging 6.6 treys per game with a 34.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 per game with a 36.5% percentage on the road.

New Mexico State Home & Away Comparison

At home, New Mexico State averaged 77.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.7.

In 2022-23, the Aggies allowed 12.5 fewer points per game at home (64.2) than on the road (76.7).

New Mexico State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.2%) than on the road (32.2%).

UC Irvine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/7/2023 @ San Jose State L 72-64 Provident Credit Union Event Center 11/11/2023 New Mexico State - Bren Events Center 11/14/2023 @ USC - Galen Center 11/17/2023 Occidental - Bren Events Center

New Mexico State Upcoming Schedule