How to Watch UC Irvine vs. New Mexico State on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The New Mexico State Aggies (1-1) face the UC Irvine Anteaters (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Bren Events Center. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UC Irvine vs. New Mexico State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Bren Events Center in Irvine, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UC Irvine Stats Insights
- Last season, the Anteaters had a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.8% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Aggies' opponents hit.
- In games UC Irvine shot better than 42.7% from the field, it went 19-7 overall.
- The Anteaters were the 61st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Aggies finished 86th.
- Last year, the 74.8 points per game the Anteaters scored were just 3.1 more points than the Aggies gave up (71.7).
- When UC Irvine totaled more than 71.7 points last season, it went 15-3.
New Mexico State Stats Insights
- The Aggies shot 44.2% from the field, 4.5% higher than the 39.7% the Anteaters' opponents shot last season.
- New Mexico State went 9-10 when it shot higher than 39.7% from the field.
- The Aggies were the 86th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Anteaters finished 195th.
- The Aggies put up an average of 73.7 points per game last year, 6.5 more points than the 67.2 the Anteaters allowed to opponents.
- When New Mexico State allowed fewer than 74.8 points last season, it went 6-7.
UC Irvine Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last season, UC Irvine scored 5.4 more points per game (76.8) than it did when playing on the road (71.4).
- The Anteaters ceded 65.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 69.7 away from home.
- Looking at three-point shooting, UC Irvine fared worse when playing at home last season, averaging 6.6 treys per game with a 34.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 per game with a 36.5% percentage on the road.
New Mexico State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, New Mexico State averaged 77.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.7.
- In 2022-23, the Aggies allowed 12.5 fewer points per game at home (64.2) than on the road (76.7).
- New Mexico State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.2%) than on the road (32.2%).
UC Irvine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ San Jose State
|L 72-64
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|11/11/2023
|New Mexico State
|-
|Bren Events Center
|11/14/2023
|@ USC
|-
|Galen Center
|11/17/2023
|Occidental
|-
|Bren Events Center
New Mexico State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Kentucky
|L 86-46
|Rupp Arena
|11/8/2023
|Sul Ross State
|W 84-49
|Pan American Center
|11/11/2023
|@ UC Irvine
|-
|Bren Events Center
|11/14/2023
|Western New Mexico
|-
|Pan American Center
|11/18/2023
|Northern Colorado
|-
|Pan American Center
