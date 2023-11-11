The New Mexico State Aggies (1-1) face the UC Irvine Anteaters (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Bren Events Center. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UC Irvine vs. New Mexico State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bren Events Center in Irvine, California
  • TV: ESPN+
UC Irvine Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Anteaters had a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.8% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Aggies' opponents hit.
  • In games UC Irvine shot better than 42.7% from the field, it went 19-7 overall.
  • The Anteaters were the 61st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Aggies finished 86th.
  • Last year, the 74.8 points per game the Anteaters scored were just 3.1 more points than the Aggies gave up (71.7).
  • When UC Irvine totaled more than 71.7 points last season, it went 15-3.

New Mexico State Stats Insights

  • The Aggies shot 44.2% from the field, 4.5% higher than the 39.7% the Anteaters' opponents shot last season.
  • New Mexico State went 9-10 when it shot higher than 39.7% from the field.
  • The Aggies were the 86th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Anteaters finished 195th.
  • The Aggies put up an average of 73.7 points per game last year, 6.5 more points than the 67.2 the Anteaters allowed to opponents.
  • When New Mexico State allowed fewer than 74.8 points last season, it went 6-7.

UC Irvine Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games last season, UC Irvine scored 5.4 more points per game (76.8) than it did when playing on the road (71.4).
  • The Anteaters ceded 65.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 69.7 away from home.
  • Looking at three-point shooting, UC Irvine fared worse when playing at home last season, averaging 6.6 treys per game with a 34.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 per game with a 36.5% percentage on the road.

New Mexico State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, New Mexico State averaged 77.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.7.
  • In 2022-23, the Aggies allowed 12.5 fewer points per game at home (64.2) than on the road (76.7).
  • New Mexico State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.2%) than on the road (32.2%).

UC Irvine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 @ San Jose State L 72-64 Provident Credit Union Event Center
11/11/2023 New Mexico State - Bren Events Center
11/14/2023 @ USC - Galen Center
11/17/2023 Occidental - Bren Events Center

New Mexico State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Kentucky L 86-46 Rupp Arena
11/8/2023 Sul Ross State W 84-49 Pan American Center
11/11/2023 @ UC Irvine - Bren Events Center
11/14/2023 Western New Mexico - Pan American Center
11/18/2023 Northern Colorado - Pan American Center

