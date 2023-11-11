The UC Irvine Anteaters (0-1) face the New Mexico State Aggies (1-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UC Irvine vs. New Mexico State matchup.

UC Irvine vs. New Mexico State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Bren Events Center in Irvine, California

Bren Events Center in Irvine, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UC Irvine vs. New Mexico State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UC Irvine Moneyline New Mexico State Moneyline BetMGM UC Irvine (-7.5) 137.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UC Irvine (-7.5) 137.5 -345 +270 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UC Irvine vs. New Mexico State Betting Trends (2022-23)

UC Irvine went 15-14-0 ATS last season.

The Anteaters and their opponents combined to hit the over 17 out of 29 times last season.

New Mexico State went 8-10-0 ATS last year.

The Aggies and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 18 times last season.

UC Irvine Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Sportsbooks rate UC Irvine considerably higher (82nd in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (189th).

Based on its moneyline odds, UC Irvine has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

