Saturday's game features the UC Irvine Anteaters (0-1) and the New Mexico State Aggies (1-1) facing off at Bren Events Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 78-56 win for heavily favored UC Irvine according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on November 11.

The matchup has no set line.

UC Irvine vs. New Mexico State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

UC Irvine vs. New Mexico State Score Prediction

Prediction: UC Irvine 78, New Mexico State 56

Spread & Total Prediction for UC Irvine vs. New Mexico State

Computer Predicted Spread: UC Irvine (-22.3)

UC Irvine (-22.3) Computer Predicted Total: 134.0

UC Irvine Performance Insights

UC Irvine put up 74.8 points per game and gave up 67.2 last season, making them 101st in college basketball offensively and 88th on defense.

On the boards, the Anteaters were 61st in the country in rebounds (33.8 per game) last season. They were 155th in rebounds allowed (30.8 per game).

UC Irvine was 62nd in the nation in assists (14.7 per game) last season.

Last season, the Anteaters were 210th in college basketball in 3-point makes (7.1 per game) and 22nd-best in 3-point percentage (37.7%).

UC Irvine was 100th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (6.6 per game) and 88th in 3-point percentage defensively (32.3%) last year.

Last year, the Anteaters attempted 68.5% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 31.5% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 74.5% of the Anteaters' buckets were 2-pointers, and 25.5% were 3-pointers.

New Mexico State Performance Insights

Last year New Mexico State averaged 73.7 points per game (129th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 71.7 points per contest (231st-ranked).

The Aggies pulled down 33.3 rebounds per game (86th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 31.5 rebounds per contest (192nd-ranked).

New Mexico State ranked 264th in the country with 12.1 assists per contest.

The Aggies were 224th in college basketball with 12.3 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 78th with 13.3 forced turnovers per contest.

The Aggies ranked 166th in the country with 7.5 three-pointers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 193rd with a 33.9% shooting percentage from downtown.

New Mexico State allowed 8.9 threes per game (20th-worst in college basketball), and it allowed a 34.5% three-point percentage (235th-ranked) to its opponents.

Of the shots taken by New Mexico State last season, 62.6% of them were two-pointers (71.3% of the team's made baskets) and 37.4% were three-pointers (28.7%).

