UC Irvine vs. New Mexico State November 11 Tickets & Start Time
The UC Irvine Anteaters (0-1) play the New Mexico State Aggies (1-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
UC Irvine vs. New Mexico State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UC Irvine Top Players (2022-23)
- Dawson Baker: 15.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- DJ Davis: 15 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Devin Tillis: 7.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Pierre Crockrell II: 5 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Bent Leuchten: 9.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
New Mexico State Top Players (2022-23)
- Deshawndre Washington: 11.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Xavier Pinson: 13.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DaJuan Gordon: 9.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Issa Muhammad: 9.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Marchelus Avery: 8.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
UC Irvine vs. New Mexico State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UC Irvine Rank
|UC Irvine AVG
|New Mexico State AVG
|New Mexico State Rank
|101st
|74.8
|Points Scored
|73.7
|129th
|88th
|67.2
|Points Allowed
|71.7
|231st
|61st
|33.8
|Rebounds
|33.3
|86th
|195th
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|121st
|210th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|62nd
|14.7
|Assists
|12.1
|264th
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|12.3
|224th
