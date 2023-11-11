The UC Irvine Anteaters (0-1) play the New Mexico State Aggies (1-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

UC Irvine vs. New Mexico State Game Information

UC Irvine Top Players (2022-23)

Dawson Baker: 15.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK DJ Davis: 15 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

15 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Devin Tillis: 7.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Pierre Crockrell II: 5 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

5 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Bent Leuchten: 9.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

New Mexico State Top Players (2022-23)

Deshawndre Washington: 11.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Xavier Pinson: 13.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK DaJuan Gordon: 9.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Issa Muhammad: 9.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Marchelus Avery: 8.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

UC Irvine vs. New Mexico State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UC Irvine Rank UC Irvine AVG New Mexico State AVG New Mexico State Rank 101st 74.8 Points Scored 73.7 129th 88th 67.2 Points Allowed 71.7 231st 61st 33.8 Rebounds 33.3 86th 195th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st 210th 7.1 3pt Made 7.5 166th 62nd 14.7 Assists 12.1 264th 160th 11.7 Turnovers 12.3 224th

