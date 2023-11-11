The UC Irvine Anteaters (0-1) host the New Mexico State Aggies (1-1) at Bren Events Center on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

UC Irvine vs. New Mexico State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Irvine, California

Irvine, California Venue: Bren Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

UC Irvine vs New Mexico State Betting Records & Stats

The Anteaters' record against the spread last season was 15-14-0.

New Mexico State compiled an 8-10-0 record against the spread last year.

UC Irvine vs. New Mexico State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UC Irvine 74.8 148.5 67.2 138.9 137.4 New Mexico State 73.7 148.5 71.7 138.9 143.9

Additional UC Irvine vs New Mexico State Insights & Trends

Last year, the 74.8 points per game the Anteaters scored were only 3.1 more points than the Aggies gave up (71.7).

UC Irvine had an 11-4 record against the spread and a 15-3 record overall last season when putting up more than 71.7 points.

The Aggies scored an average of 73.7 points per game last year, 6.5 more points than the 67.2 the Anteaters allowed to opponents.

New Mexico State put together a 6-4 ATS record and a 9-6 overall record last season in games it scored more than 67.2 points.

UC Irvine vs. New Mexico State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UC Irvine 15-14-0 17-12-0 New Mexico State 8-10-0 8-10-0

UC Irvine vs. New Mexico State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UC Irvine New Mexico State 11-4 Home Record 6-4 9-7 Away Record 1-9 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 3-4-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 76.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 10-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-5-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

