UC Irvine vs. New Mexico State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 11
The UC Irvine Anteaters (0-1) host the New Mexico State Aggies (1-1) at Bren Events Center on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
UC Irvine vs. New Mexico State Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Irvine, California
- Venue: Bren Events Center
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UC Irvine vs New Mexico State Betting Records & Stats
- The Anteaters' record against the spread last season was 15-14-0.
- New Mexico State compiled an 8-10-0 record against the spread last year.
UC Irvine vs. New Mexico State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UC Irvine
|74.8
|148.5
|67.2
|138.9
|137.4
|New Mexico State
|73.7
|148.5
|71.7
|138.9
|143.9
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional UC Irvine vs New Mexico State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 74.8 points per game the Anteaters scored were only 3.1 more points than the Aggies gave up (71.7).
- UC Irvine had an 11-4 record against the spread and a 15-3 record overall last season when putting up more than 71.7 points.
- The Aggies scored an average of 73.7 points per game last year, 6.5 more points than the 67.2 the Anteaters allowed to opponents.
- New Mexico State put together a 6-4 ATS record and a 9-6 overall record last season in games it scored more than 67.2 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
UC Irvine vs. New Mexico State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UC Irvine
|15-14-0
|17-12-0
|New Mexico State
|8-10-0
|8-10-0
UC Irvine vs. New Mexico State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|UC Irvine
|New Mexico State
|11-4
|Home Record
|6-4
|9-7
|Away Record
|1-9
|5-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-4-0
|7-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-5-0
|76.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.6
|71.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.7
|10-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|2-5-0
|5-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.