The San Diego Toreros (2-0) battle the UCSD Tritons (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at LionTree Arena. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UCSD vs. San Diego Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California
  • TV: ESPN+
UCSD Stats Insights

  • The Tritons shot 43.0% from the field last season, 6.3 percentage points lower than the 49.3% the Toreros allowed to opponents.
  • In games UCSD shot better than 49.3% from the field, it went 2-2 overall.
  • The Tritons were the 312th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Toreros finished 258th.
  • Last year, the Tritons put up 68.6 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than the 80.5 the Toreros gave up.
  • UCSD had a 4-1 record last season when scoring more than 80.5 points.

San Diego Stats Insights

  • The Toreros shot 45.1% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 44.8% the Tritons' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, San Diego had a 10-9 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.8% from the field.
  • The Tritons ranked 325th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Toreros ranked 142nd.
  • The Toreros scored an average of 77.1 points per game last year, just 4.1 more points than the 73.0 the Tritons gave up to opponents.
  • San Diego went 5-2 last season when allowing fewer than 68.6 points.

UCSD Home & Away Comparison

  • UCSD averaged 71.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 66.4 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.5 points per contest.
  • The Tritons gave up 74.6 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 71.4.
  • UCSD sunk 7.7 treys per game both when playing at home and on the road. In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.0% in home games and 34.7% on the road.

San Diego Home & Away Comparison

  • At home San Diego put up 76.5 points per game last season, 2.6 fewer points than it averaged on the road (79.1).
  • At home, the Toreros conceded 75.9 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 86.5.
  • At home, San Diego drained 8.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged on the road (8.0). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (36.1%) than on the road (37.3%).

UCSD Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Denver W 95-87 LionTree Arena
11/11/2023 San Diego - LionTree Arena
11/13/2023 La Verne - LionTree Arena
11/18/2023 Navy - LionTree Arena

San Diego Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Sonoma State W 68-64 Jenny Craig Pavilion
11/8/2023 Jackson State W 87-61 Jenny Craig Pavilion
11/11/2023 @ UCSD - LionTree Arena
11/17/2023 Le Moyne - Jenny Craig Pavilion
11/20/2023 Navy - Jenny Craig Pavilion

