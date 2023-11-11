The San Diego Toreros (2-0) battle the UCSD Tritons (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at LionTree Arena. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UCSD vs. San Diego Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UCSD Stats Insights

The Tritons shot 43.0% from the field last season, 6.3 percentage points lower than the 49.3% the Toreros allowed to opponents.

In games UCSD shot better than 49.3% from the field, it went 2-2 overall.

The Tritons were the 312th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Toreros finished 258th.

Last year, the Tritons put up 68.6 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than the 80.5 the Toreros gave up.

UCSD had a 4-1 record last season when scoring more than 80.5 points.

San Diego Stats Insights

The Toreros shot 45.1% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 44.8% the Tritons' opponents shot last season.

Last season, San Diego had a 10-9 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.8% from the field.

The Tritons ranked 325th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Toreros ranked 142nd.

The Toreros scored an average of 77.1 points per game last year, just 4.1 more points than the 73.0 the Tritons gave up to opponents.

San Diego went 5-2 last season when allowing fewer than 68.6 points.

UCSD Home & Away Comparison

UCSD averaged 71.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 66.4 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.5 points per contest.

The Tritons gave up 74.6 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 71.4.

UCSD sunk 7.7 treys per game both when playing at home and on the road. In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.0% in home games and 34.7% on the road.

San Diego Home & Away Comparison

At home San Diego put up 76.5 points per game last season, 2.6 fewer points than it averaged on the road (79.1).

At home, the Toreros conceded 75.9 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 86.5.

At home, San Diego drained 8.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged on the road (8.0). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (36.1%) than on the road (37.3%).

UCSD Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Denver W 95-87 LionTree Arena 11/11/2023 San Diego - LionTree Arena 11/13/2023 La Verne - LionTree Arena 11/18/2023 Navy - LionTree Arena

San Diego Upcoming Schedule