How to Watch UCSD vs. San Diego on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The San Diego Toreros (2-0) battle the UCSD Tritons (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at LionTree Arena. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UCSD vs. San Diego Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UCSD Stats Insights
- The Tritons shot 43.0% from the field last season, 6.3 percentage points lower than the 49.3% the Toreros allowed to opponents.
- In games UCSD shot better than 49.3% from the field, it went 2-2 overall.
- The Tritons were the 312th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Toreros finished 258th.
- Last year, the Tritons put up 68.6 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than the 80.5 the Toreros gave up.
- UCSD had a 4-1 record last season when scoring more than 80.5 points.
San Diego Stats Insights
- The Toreros shot 45.1% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 44.8% the Tritons' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, San Diego had a 10-9 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.8% from the field.
- The Tritons ranked 325th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Toreros ranked 142nd.
- The Toreros scored an average of 77.1 points per game last year, just 4.1 more points than the 73.0 the Tritons gave up to opponents.
- San Diego went 5-2 last season when allowing fewer than 68.6 points.
UCSD Home & Away Comparison
- UCSD averaged 71.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 66.4 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.5 points per contest.
- The Tritons gave up 74.6 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 71.4.
- UCSD sunk 7.7 treys per game both when playing at home and on the road. In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.0% in home games and 34.7% on the road.
San Diego Home & Away Comparison
- At home San Diego put up 76.5 points per game last season, 2.6 fewer points than it averaged on the road (79.1).
- At home, the Toreros conceded 75.9 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 86.5.
- At home, San Diego drained 8.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged on the road (8.0). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (36.1%) than on the road (37.3%).
UCSD Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Denver
|W 95-87
|LionTree Arena
|11/11/2023
|San Diego
|-
|LionTree Arena
|11/13/2023
|La Verne
|-
|LionTree Arena
|11/18/2023
|Navy
|-
|LionTree Arena
San Diego Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Sonoma State
|W 68-64
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|11/8/2023
|Jackson State
|W 87-61
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|11/11/2023
|@ UCSD
|-
|LionTree Arena
|11/17/2023
|Le Moyne
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|11/20/2023
|Navy
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
