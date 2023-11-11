The UCSD Tritons (1-0) play the San Diego Toreros (2-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the UCSD vs. San Diego matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UCSD vs. San Diego Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California

LionTree Arena in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UCSD vs. San Diego Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCSD Moneyline San Diego Moneyline BetMGM UCSD (-4.5) 151.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UCSD (-4.5) 151.5 -194 +160 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UCSD vs. San Diego Betting Trends (2022-23)

UCSD put together a 12-14-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 17 Tritons games last season went over the point total.

San Diego went 9-16-0 ATS last year.

In Toreros games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times.

