UCSD vs. San Diego: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 11
The UCSD Tritons (1-0) play the San Diego Toreros (2-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the UCSD vs. San Diego matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
UCSD vs. San Diego Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UCSD vs. San Diego Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCSD Moneyline
|San Diego Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCSD (-4.5)
|151.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|UCSD (-4.5)
|151.5
|-194
|+160
UCSD vs. San Diego Betting Trends (2022-23)
- UCSD put together a 12-14-0 record against the spread last season.
- A total of 17 Tritons games last season went over the point total.
- San Diego went 9-16-0 ATS last year.
- In Toreros games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times.
