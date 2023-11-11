Saturday's contest features the San Diego Toreros (2-0) and the UCSD Tritons (1-0) matching up at LionTree Arena in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 83-82 victory for San Diego according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on November 11.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UCSD vs. San Diego Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: LionTree Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UCSD vs. San Diego Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego 83, UCSD 82

Spread & Total Prediction for UCSD vs. San Diego

Computer Predicted Spread: San Diego (-0.5)

San Diego (-0.5) Computer Predicted Total: 165.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UCSD Performance Insights

UCSD was 259th in the country in points scored (68.6 per game) and 264th in points allowed (73.0) last year.

On the glass, the Tritons were 312th in the country in rebounds (29.1 per game) last season. They were 314th in rebounds conceded (33.5 per game).

Last season UCSD was ranked 268th in the nation in assists with 12.0 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Tritons were 149th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (7.6) last year. They were 254th in 3-point percentage at 32.8%.

UCSD gave up 7.8 3-pointers per game and conceded 36.4% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 252nd and 327th, respectively, in the country.

Last season, UCSD attempted 59.6% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 40.4% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 69.2% of UCSD's buckets were 2-pointers, and 30.8% were 3-pointers.

San Diego Performance Insights

San Diego was ranked 53rd in college basketball offensively last season with 77.1 points per game, while defensively it was third-worst (80.5 points allowed per game).

With 30.5 boards per game, the Toreros ranked 258th in college basketball. They ceded 32.4 rebounds per contest, which ranked 270th in college basketball.

San Diego ranked 193rd in college basketball with 12.8 dimes per contest.

The Toreros were 104th in the nation with 11.1 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 128th with 12.5 forced turnovers per contest.

The Toreros were 112th in college basketball with 7.9 three-pointers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 108th with a 35.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

San Diego struggled to defend three-pointers last year, ranking -1-worst in college basketball in three-pointers allowed per game (10.0) and -4-worst in three-point percentage allowed (40.8%).

San Diego attempted 38.4 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 63.3% of the shots it took (and 71.3% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 22.3 threes per contest, which were 36.7% of its shots (and 28.7% of the team's buckets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.