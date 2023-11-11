The UCSD Tritons (1-0) face the San Diego Toreros (2-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

UCSD vs. San Diego Game Information

UCSD Top Players (2022-23)

Bryce Pope: 18.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

18.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Francis Nwaokorie: 12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK Roddie Anderson III: 13.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Jace Roquemore: 6.4 PTS, 3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.4 PTS, 3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Emmanuel Tshimanga: 7.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

San Diego Top Players (2022-23)

Marcellus Earlington: 17.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Eric Williams Jr.: 14.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Jase Townsend: 15 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

15 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Seikou Sisoho Jawara: 10.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Wayne McKinney III: 7.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

UCSD vs. San Diego Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UCSD Rank UCSD AVG San Diego AVG San Diego Rank 259th 68.6 Points Scored 77.1 53rd 264th 73 Points Allowed 80.5 356th 312th 29.1 Rebounds 30.5 258th 325th 6.5 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 149th 7.6 3pt Made 7.9 112th 268th 12 Assists 12.8 193rd 132nd 11.4 Turnovers 11.1 104th

