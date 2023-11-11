The UCSD Tritons (1-0) face the San Diego Toreros (2-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

UCSD vs. San Diego Game Information

UCSD Top Players (2022-23)

  • Bryce Pope: 18.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Francis Nwaokorie: 12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Roddie Anderson III: 13.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jace Roquemore: 6.4 PTS, 3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Emmanuel Tshimanga: 7.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

San Diego Top Players (2022-23)

  • Marcellus Earlington: 17.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Eric Williams Jr.: 14.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jase Townsend: 15 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Seikou Sisoho Jawara: 10.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Wayne McKinney III: 7.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

UCSD vs. San Diego Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UCSD Rank UCSD AVG San Diego AVG San Diego Rank
259th 68.6 Points Scored 77.1 53rd
264th 73 Points Allowed 80.5 356th
312th 29.1 Rebounds 30.5 258th
325th 6.5 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd
149th 7.6 3pt Made 7.9 112th
268th 12 Assists 12.8 193rd
132nd 11.4 Turnovers 11.1 104th

