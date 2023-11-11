UCSD vs. San Diego November 11 Tickets & Start Time
The UCSD Tritons (1-0) face the San Diego Toreros (2-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
UCSD vs. San Diego Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UCSD Top Players (2022-23)
- Bryce Pope: 18.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Francis Nwaokorie: 12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Roddie Anderson III: 13.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jace Roquemore: 6.4 PTS, 3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Emmanuel Tshimanga: 7.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
San Diego Top Players (2022-23)
- Marcellus Earlington: 17.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Eric Williams Jr.: 14.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jase Townsend: 15 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Seikou Sisoho Jawara: 10.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Wayne McKinney III: 7.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
UCSD vs. San Diego Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UCSD Rank
|UCSD AVG
|San Diego AVG
|San Diego Rank
|259th
|68.6
|Points Scored
|77.1
|53rd
|264th
|73
|Points Allowed
|80.5
|356th
|312th
|29.1
|Rebounds
|30.5
|258th
|325th
|6.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|142nd
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|268th
|12
|Assists
|12.8
|193rd
|132nd
|11.4
|Turnovers
|11.1
|104th
