UCSD vs. San Diego: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 11
The UCSD Tritons (1-0) and the San Diego Toreros (2-0) hit the court at LionTree Arena on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.
UCSD vs. San Diego Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: San Diego, California
- Venue: LionTree Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
UCSD vs San Diego Betting Records & Stats
- The Tritons' record against the spread last season was 12-14-0.
- San Diego won nine games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.
UCSD vs. San Diego Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UCSD
|68.6
|145.7
|73.0
|153.5
|135.0
|San Diego
|77.1
|145.7
|80.5
|153.5
|151.0
Additional UCSD vs San Diego Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Tritons scored 11.9 fewer points per game (68.6) than the Toreros gave up (80.5).
- UCSD had a 3-0 record against the spread and a 4-1 record overall last season when scoring more than 80.5 points.
- The Toreros put up an average of 77.1 points per game last year, only 4.1 more points than the 73.0 the Tritons gave up.
- San Diego went 8-7 against the spread and 10-10 overall when it scored more than 73.0 points last season.
UCSD vs. San Diego Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UCSD
|12-14-0
|17-9-0
|San Diego
|9-16-0
|17-8-0
UCSD vs. San Diego Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|UCSD
|San Diego
|4-10
|Home Record
|8-9
|6-9
|Away Record
|3-8
|4-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-8-0
|8-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-5-0
|71.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.5
|66.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|79.1
|8-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-5-0
|9-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-2-0
