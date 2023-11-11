The UCSD Tritons (1-0) and the San Diego Toreros (2-0) hit the court at LionTree Arena on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.

UCSD vs. San Diego Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: LionTree Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

UCSD vs San Diego Betting Records & Stats

The Tritons' record against the spread last season was 12-14-0.

San Diego won nine games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

UCSD vs. San Diego Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UCSD 68.6 145.7 73.0 153.5 135.0 San Diego 77.1 145.7 80.5 153.5 151.0

Additional UCSD vs San Diego Insights & Trends

Last year, the Tritons scored 11.9 fewer points per game (68.6) than the Toreros gave up (80.5).

UCSD had a 3-0 record against the spread and a 4-1 record overall last season when scoring more than 80.5 points.

The Toreros put up an average of 77.1 points per game last year, only 4.1 more points than the 73.0 the Tritons gave up.

San Diego went 8-7 against the spread and 10-10 overall when it scored more than 73.0 points last season.

UCSD vs. San Diego Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UCSD 12-14-0 17-9-0 San Diego 9-16-0 17-8-0

UCSD vs. San Diego Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UCSD San Diego 4-10 Home Record 8-9 6-9 Away Record 3-8 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-5-0 71.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 66.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.1 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-2-0

